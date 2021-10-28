“...the State of Tennessee has the pediatric vials ready to ship now.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

The top pediatrician at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Dr. Joe Childs, who serves as Chief Medical Officer, answered questions for parents about the COVID-19 vaccine soon becoming available for children in the 5- to 11-year-old category.

Can you sum up the status of where we are with approvals and so forth of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 12?

Big step yesterday was the FDA Advisory Committee heard the evidence from Pfizer about the studies that were done to assess the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine. And now the FDA is weighing the positive vote of that committee and making a final decision about approval. I think approval is expected at any moment, really. I don’t think it’s going to be very long before they do approve it.

What timetable does this put us on for vaccinating children for COVID-19 here in East Tennessee?

My understanding is that the state of Tennessee has the pediatric vials of the vaccine ready to ship now. And so, it could get in the hands of providers to administer very quickly. We think this vaccine is best administered in their primary care physician’s office. So, we’re hoping that they are ordering the vaccine and planning to administer it there.

We’re not talking about drive-through vaccination events like we saw for adults and teens?

It has to be handled a little more gently, with familiar faces...we think it’s best done in the primary care office. And the decision to give the vaccine also is a little more complex for kids. And so, I think it kind of marries with a visit and conversation with the primary care provider to talk about what they know about your child’s health, what they know about how well this vaccine works and the safety of this vaccine, so they (parents) can make a fully informed decision about whether to choose the vaccine or not.

Can you help parents understand the risks and benefits of this vaccine for their children at this point in the pandemic?

The data that was presented at the FDA yesterday was very convincing that the vaccine works well. The study was done during the Delta surge, so the two groups: group that got the vaccine, group that got placebo. There were many more cases of COVID in the placebo group, the group that did not get the vaccine than the group that did get the vaccine. If you got the vaccine and you happened to also get COVID, it was much milder in terms of the symptoms that you had. So from an efficacy standpoint, the vaccine looks really strong. There were no serious side effects associated with the vaccine. The number of children that were in the study were not massive. There were about 1,500 that got the vaccine. So I think it still requires close monitoring as it is released and given to kids, to see if anything surfaces in terms of side effects.

Which children are most at risk if they do not receive a vaccine?

I think the children who have a burden of chronic illness such as asthma or lung problems, heart disease, or if they were born with heart defects such that it impairs their function, if they have anything that affects their kidney function in an adverse way, if they have problems fighting infection because of an immune deficiency, or perhaps a childhood cancer and they’re receiving medications that suppress their response to infection. I think those are especially categories that would be most at risk from getting COVID, and therefore most beneficial to receive the vaccine.

As you know, there has been misinformation including concern about things like sterility in people receiving the COVID vaccination. Any assurance now that this sort of risk has been vetted as we’re looking at vaccinating children?

I think it absolutely has. Where it has been vetted is in young women who have gotten the vaccine and in countries where there’s really high vaccination uptake, have there been problems with fertility, or have their been changes in birth rates? That absolutely has not been the case. So, yes there has been a lot of fallacy and bad information that’s out there. It gets traction on social media. And it’s hard for the general public to sort out what’s real and what’s not real.

Does this ability to vaccinate children change any safety recommendations about wearing masks?

I think that remains to be seen. I really hope that we do see an ability to remove masks from kids soon. And I think the vaccinated kids should certainly be able to be included in that group. The CDC recommendations that a lot of schools, daycare and other places use will help inform their decisions, but I certainly hope that a couple of things happen for those kids: that they feel safer if all of this uproar about COVID has made them feel unsafe or caused any anxiety, but also give them freedom to be more normal in terms of activities that they can choose to be involved in and how close they can be with their friends... So those kinds of decisions are still a ways out.

How does the process of building immunity from the vaccine work?

It takes two doses of the vaccine and then another two weeks beyond that second dose to feel comfortable that you have established solid immunity with the vaccine.

What else would you tell parents about this vaccine being available for young children?

Parents kind of have to look at, “why would I want to get this vaccine for my child, what does that gain, what is the benefit for them?” There are multiple benefits. First of all, it significantly decreases and perhaps eliminates the ability for them to get this virus. We’re all either going to get the virus or we’re going to get vaccinated against it and not get it. We know COVID is not as serious for kids. It isn’t completely safe for kids to get COVID. We’ve had to hospitalize quite a few during this Delta surge, so it’s not without harm. And we worry about complications of COVID like the MIS-C that is often talked about. There are even conversations about long COVID, which is prolonged symptoms after you’ve had COVID, and some of that has been seen and reported in teenagers and in children. I think families have to look at that and decide, “based on my child’s health,” and in discussion with their primary care provider, “is this a good decision for my child?” It’s also a public health decision that the less COVID infections that are occurring, the sooner we can return to normal and a lot of the restrictions that are in place and the risks of this virus mutating into more dangerous form are lessened, as well. And you also have to think about who your child is around that’s vulnerable that may not be able to get the vaccine or may not get good protection from the vaccine. And therefore, “is it important for our family or our social unit for us to have this additional protection of having the children vaccinated?” So, there’s really a lot to consider in this decision.

With a lot of us as adults, we had to take a sick day the next day after our second dose; it was kind of tough on us. Are kids going to be more resilient, are they going to feel as bad as we did, or are they going to be able to bounce back and keep going to school the next day?

There definitely were some sore arms, some general kinds of aches, sometimes a little bit of fever, headache, and just fatigue that was noted in this pediatric trial. It was not as severe as it was in young adults and middle aged adults, but it definitely was there. I think parents need to be aware that they may need to give some Tylenol to their child after they get the vaccine. And it’s possible if they feel bad enough that they may need to stay out of activities or school for a day. It looked relatively mild compared to maybe what you (an adult) experienced when you got the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.