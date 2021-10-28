Advertisement

Tennessee warning horse owners of West Nile danger

Because West Nile is a mosquito-borne illness, horses in areas with heavy mosquito infestations may require more frequent vaccination
Five horses test positive for West Nile virus in east Tennessee. (Source: Tennessee Department of Agriculture)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s state veterinarian is reminding horse owners to protect their animals from West Nile Virus after a horse in Weakley County that contracted the disease had to be euthanized.

A news release from the state Agriculture Department says horse owners should work with a veterinarian to determine a vaccination schedule.

Because West Nile is a mosquito-borne illness, horses in areas with heavy mosquito infestations may require more frequent vaccination. Owners should also eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water and regularly cleaning water containers. They can also use equine-approved repellents and fans in the stalls.

