Two more cold and drizzly days before a nice Halloween

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Light showers and raw wind pivot through the whole Southeast - including your backyard - through Friday and Saturday. While the strongest gusts slacken, dreary weather sticks around for now. Halloween and early next week look great!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Just as anticipated, most have seen light rain, lots of clouds, stray sunshine, and high winds. Gusts have peaked at 65 mph at Camp Creek (private weather station, with 61 mph at the official site), 47 mph at Clingmans Dome. Thankfully, we don’t have any damage reports thus far.

Showers are very much off-and-on through the night. We get a big break late tonight, with more isolated to scattered showers closer to midnight and dawn.

Don’t expect much warming either Friday or Saturday. Both have lows close to 50 and both have highs closer to 55. Rain-wise, rain is likely mid-day Friday but there’s a lengthy break in the rain. Then, we’re much drier for Football Friday night.

Saturday has showers recurring, especially through the middle of the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now, we’re at Sunday! Happy Halloween! We will track some isolated early morning rain Sunday. The day really dries out substantially. Trick-or-treating should have great weather, in the middle 50s and dry across the region.

Monday and Tuesday are the pick days in the extended forecast. Both are slightly warmer and will feature lots of sunshine.

A stronger fall front - one of the most cold of the season - is here Thursday and early Friday. That cold bring some truly *cold* weather the following Saturday.

