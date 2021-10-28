Advertisement

Two more cold and drizzly days before a nice Halloween

Meteorologist Ben Cathey says your ‘pick days’ for outdoor plans are Monday and Tuesday. Another front comes next week.
You know the rest! More rain is on the way.
You know the rest! More rain is on the way.(Barb Beau)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Light showers and raw wind pivot through the whole Southeast - including your backyard - through Friday and Saturday. While the strongest gusts slacken, dreary weather sticks around for now. Halloween and early next week look great!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Just as anticipated, most have seen light rain, lots of clouds, stray sunshine, and high winds. Gusts have peaked at 65 mph at Camp Creek (private weather station, with 61 mph at the official site), 47 mph at Clingmans Dome. Thankfully, we don’t have any damage reports thus far.

Showers are very much off-and-on through the night. We get a big break late tonight, with more isolated to scattered showers closer to midnight and dawn.

Don’t expect much warming either Friday or Saturday. Both have lows close to 50 and both have highs closer to 55. Rain-wise, rain is likely mid-day Friday but there’s a lengthy break in the rain. Then, we’re much drier for Football Friday night.

Saturday has showers recurring, especially through the middle of the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Now, we’re at Sunday! Happy Halloween! We will track some isolated early morning rain Sunday. The day really dries out substantially. Trick-or-treating should have great weather, in the middle 50s and dry across the region.

Monday and Tuesday are the pick days in the extended forecast. Both are slightly warmer and will feature lots of sunshine.

A stronger fall front - one of the most cold of the season - is here Thursday and early Friday. That cold bring some truly *cold* weather the following Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to wreck
Emergency services respond to serious North Knox County crash
One man is in critical condition following a shooting on N. Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hiker captures photos of graffiti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Inside the world’s largest convenience store coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

Rounds of rain moving through
Rounds of rain kick off today
Rain moves in Thursday
Gusty rain arrives Thursday and sticks around for a few days
Ben breaks down wind and rain but a pleasant trick-or-treating
Ben breaks down wind and rain but a pleasant trick-or-treating
Nice day for fall activities
Colder morning but nice day ahead, before rounds of rain