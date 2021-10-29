After cancer took away a teammate, Grace Christian senior fulfills a six-year promise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a high school athlete, senior night is an anticipated time to be honored in front of your peers and alongside your family. Before Grace Christian Academy squares off against Boyd Buchanan for their senior night, one player will honor a former teammate.

Ethan “Big E” Parsley was diagnosed with a rare kind of bone cancer after a football injury in 2014. After battling Metastatic Ewing Sarcoma for 12 months, Ethan passed away in 2015 at just 12-years-old.

About a week before his passing, his teammate and friend, Noah Bruhin, made a promise to Ethan. The promise was that his mom would still be included in their senior night when the time came. Six years later, Noah will fulfill that promise when he walks alongside Ethan’s mom, Denise, before kick off Friday.

Denise said that kind of generosity and kindness from an 18-year-old is inspiring, as she prepares to walk out on the field her son hoped to play on one day.

Along with honoring Ethan’s mom, the Bruhin family began a GoFundMe, which has seen nearly $3,000 in donations, to raise money for the Dream Connection.

The Dream Connection is a nonprofit organization that helps provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for children in East Tennessee with life-threatening or chronically debilitating illnesses.

In 2015, Dream Connection helped make his dream come true. Ethan was able to visit the Vat19 headquarters in St. Louis to go on a shopping spree, as well as, attend the St. Louis Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers game all because of the nonprofit.

Kick off for Grace Christian Academy and Boyd Buchanan is set for 7:00 PM with the senior night festivities set to take place shortly before.

Ethan and Noah (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.