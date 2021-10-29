Advertisement

Buckingham Palace: Queen Elizabeth II advised to rest for 2 weeks

Caption
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said Friday that Queen Elizabeth II has been advised to rest for at least the next two weeks.

The palace said in statement that the 95-year-old monarch can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time — including some virtual audiences. But she will be unable to travel to the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, Nov. 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on 14th November,’’ the palace said, noting a major event on the monarch’s annual calendar.

