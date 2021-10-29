Cooler batches of rain spin through for two more days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bands of rain and wind continue to spin across the region today and tomorrow. Halloween and early next week look great, ahead of a late week cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with wet streets and scattered to spotty showers. It’s foggy with wet streets, and temperatures around 50 degrees to start the day.

We’re only warming to around 55 degrees midday. A band of rain moves in late morning to midday, and slides across our area with a 60% coverage through the afternoon. Rain is more scattered for the evening hours, with temperatures hanging out in the low 50s.

Tonight comes with scattered rain and a low of 48 degrees, but the next batch of rain arrives in the early morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts off with the best coverage of the day in rain, with a stream of light to moderate rain moving through the midday hours. We’ll have scattered pockets of rain for the afternoon to evening, with a high of 56 degrees.

Total rainfall potential Friday through Saturday:

Rainfall potential for Friday and Saturday (WVLT)

Sunday improves from beginning to end. Happy Halloween! We will track some isolated early morning rain Sunday. Trick-or-treating should have great weather, in the mid-50s and dry across the region.

Monday and Tuesday are the pick days in the extended forecast. Both are slightly warmer and will feature lots of sunshine.

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday, with a buildup in coverage of rain and bringing temperatures back to the 50s for highs. Thursday night will be in the upper 30s again in the Valley, but a few lingering showers can change to spotty mountaintop snow by Friday morning.

8-day planner (WVLT)

