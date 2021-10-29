Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton spoke with WVLT News on her future plans for Dollywood and her upcoming new music.

While speaking with WVLT News, Dolly mentioned her plans for a new Dollywood resort, set to open in 2023, a potential campground project and her new album. She also spoke briefly on her plans for the holiday season at Dollywood.

The new resort is the second for the park, and more might be on the horizon, she said.

”This is our second one and we will be having other ones, hopefully sometime we’ll have our campground that would be a wonderful thing for our fans and the tourists in the area,” she said.

Where her album is concerned, Dolly said she’s enjoying the process of making music.

“I’ve been writing different songs for different projects and just having a good time hanging around with Carl and my family, nieces and nephews,” she said.

Those interested in seeing the country star are in luck; she’s planning on making a stop at Dollywood this holiday season.

“I hope to come there to do something,” she said. “Kick something off or kick somebody because I can’t kick something off. But I’m hoping to see people whenever they think it’s smart and safe.”

