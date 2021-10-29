Advertisement

“It makes me sick” | Are black cats harmed for Halloween? This shelter fears so

Shelter Director Jessica Veldman told WVLT News she believes there are some groups that perform sadistic rituals with the cats.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The black feline is arguably the catalyst to a creepy Halloween, but Friends Animal Shelter in Cocke County has paused Black cat adoptions until Nov. 1st to protect the felines from a dark Halloween.

“It makes me sick,” said Veldman. “I just can’t even image or understand why you could harm something so innocent.”

Experts have pushed back and have said these so called rituals are just a myth. According to History.com, the fear and superstitions can be traced to the medieval era. Black cats were linked to Satan and witches.

Myth or not, Veldman said the shelter isn’t taking any chances.

“People, I guess, try to emulate what they see in the movies, and we do not want to take any risks,” Veldman said.

Cocke County Animal Control told WVLT News some people would adopt the cats for displays and dump them afterwards.

The shelter is reportedly full and can’t take anymore strays. The black cats go back up for adoption Monday.

