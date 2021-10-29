Man sentenced after hundreds of child pornography pictures discovered on phone

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors with the DA Charme Allen’s Child Abuse Unit obtained convictions against a defendant who had over one hundred images of child pornography on his cell phone, according to officials.

Randy Dale Reynolds, 56, pled guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor. According to officials, under the terms of the agreement, Judge Steve Sword sentenced Reynolds to serve ten years in prison without the possibility of parole.

In Sept. 2019, Reynolds was in General Sessions Court facing an unrelated charge when his defense attorney requested that law enforcement examine the contents of some cell phones that had been seized from him, investigators stated.

Knoxville Police Department Investigator Phil Jinks conducted a forensic extraction of the phones and found numerous images of child pornography.

According to officials, the phones were further processed by the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force or confirmed Investigator Jinks’ findings.

“Not only are these children victimized when the images are made, they are re-victimized every time the images are downloaded, shared, or viewed,” said DA Charme Allen. “We have a special responsibility to protect child victims and to hold their offenders accountable.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.