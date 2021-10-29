Man sentenced to life following violent murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prosecutors with the Major Crimes Unit obtained a conviction against a defendant who lured a victim into a drug deal in order to shoot and kill him, according to officials.

Phillip Jerome Locke, 32, was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Steve Sword after being convicted of first-degree murder, the Charme Allen District Attorney General’s office announced Friday.

Locke’s following counts of aggravated robbery, carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm will be held in court on Dec. 13.

On Oct. 29, 2017, investigator Tim Riddle responded to a homicide at 900 Baker Ave. Upon arrival on the scene, officers found one victim who had been shot multiple times in the head, according to investigators.

The investigation revealed the victim and Locke knew each other because the victim was a friend of Locke’s brother. Months prior to the incident, Locke’s brother was murdered in a shooting and Locke had started to suspect that the victim was responsible, according to officials.

Locke lured the victim into a drug deal and convinced him to drive to Baker Avenue, then shot the victim three times in the head. According to officials, Locke then moved into the driver’s seat and removed the victim from the vehicle and left him in the street.

Locke reportedly ran over the man’s body afterward, officials said.

“Dangerous, violent offenders who have so little regard for human life deserve to spend the rest of their lives in prison to make sure others in our community are not victimized,” said DA Charme Allen.

According to officials at sentencing, prosecutors will seek to run the sentences for the additional counts consecutive to the life sentence Locke has been given.

Locke had seven prior felony convictions including three convictions for aggravated robbery, three convictions for attempted aggravated robbery, and one conviction for possession with intent to sell cocaine, according to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.