Officials searching for two endangered teens out of Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police department are searching for two endangered teens.

Jaida Enos, 14, and Tember Evans, 17, are both considered runaways.

The teens were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area, according to a Twitter post.

If you have any information, please call (615) 862-8600.

Please help us find 2 endangered teens, Jaida Enos, 14, & Tember Evans, 17, runaways from an East TN group home who are last known to have been in Nashville's Napier-Sudekum public housing area. See them? Pls call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/VP2jiJFKnk — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 29, 2021

