Officials searching for two endangered teens out of Nashville

The teens were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area.
Jaida Enos, 14, & Tember Evans, 17
Jaida Enos, 14, & Tember Evans, 17
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police department are searching for two endangered teens.

Jaida Enos, 14, and Tember Evans, 17, are both considered runaways.

The teens were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area, according to a Twitter post.

If you have any information, please call (615) 862-8600.

