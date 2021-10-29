Officials searching for two endangered teens out of Nashville
The teens were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area.
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police department are searching for two endangered teens.
Jaida Enos, 14, and Tember Evans, 17, are both considered runaways.
The teens were last known to have been in Nashville’s Napier-Sudekum public housing area, according to a Twitter post.
If you have any information, please call (615) 862-8600.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.