Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, officials awaiting autopsy results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office after two bodies were found inside a Sevier County home.

Perrin Anderson, Sevier County Assistant for Governmental Affairs, said 55-year-old Connie Holt General Sessions Court Clerk was found dead Sunday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the investigation.

The TBI identified the other deceased person as 54-year-old Eric Neal Peters.

An official with the TBI said on Tuesday that Peters was Holt’s boyfriend.

The TBI was unable to release more information other than they’re working alongside the sheriff’s office.

“The TBI has special agents working alongside the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and woman found inside a home in the 1000 block of Eagle View Drive,” a TBI spokesperson said.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information when reached for comment.

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk with three divisions Criminal, Civil, and Juvenile, took office on September 1, 2002 as Sevier County’s first General Sessions Court Clerk.

The Clerk’s Office processes and maintains all the records on all state warrants, traffic citations, misdemeanor court hearings, and felony preliminary court hearings. They have the responsibility for collecting, receipting, and accounting for all costs, fines, and restitution which is disbursed to various state and county agencies and victims on a monthly basis.

“I am in shock over Connie’s death,” said Mayor Waters. “She was a great friend and someone who loved her family, work, and county. We will all miss her greatly.”

Sevier County announced that General Sessions Court will be canceled through Wednesday.

The Sevier County General Sessions Clerk’s office is closed on Monday, October 25. Those with issues that require immediate attention should call 865.453.6116. — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) October 25, 2021

Penny Johnson was sworn in as acting Sevier County General Sessions Court Clerk this morning, according to Sevier County officials.

“I have full faith and confidence in Penny,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “She has been with the General Sessions Court Clerk’s office for many years and will lead it through this difficult time.”

Johnson will be acting Clerk until the Sevier County Commission appoints an interim Clerk. That office is up for election in 2022.

As of Oct. 29, the Sevier County District Attorney, Jimmy Dunn, told WVLT News that officials were still waiting on autopsy results for Holt and Peters. He also said they were still doing forensic testing.

The investigation is ongoing.

