“Spin Cycle” of rain on Saturday followed by three days of sun

Meteorologist Ben Cathey forecasts much drier (but only slightly warmer) weather from Sunday through Tuesday.
Snowing at Clingmans Dome
Snowing at Clingmans Dome
By Ben Cathey
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you sick of the steady rain and overcast sky? We have 24+ hours left in the fall ‘upper low’ pattern. There’s widespread sunshine early next week, and a powerful front returning late next work-week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Light rain, raw temps, light winds, and drizzle: there’s more of this Friday evening and then again early Saturday. High school football isn’t the prettiest forecast tonight but we should have zero problem actually playing the games. There’s no real severe or lightning threat. We’re just kind of cold and misty.

The drizzle and low clouds - plus fog - last tonight. Heavier pockets of rain taper off. Rain returns Saturday late in the morning. One sign the system is departing: the rain finally comes in from the northwest. That means the center of the system is moving east. Apart from that, temperatures are nearly identical. Low near 50 and highs in the middle 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday improves from beginning to end. Happy Halloween! We will track some isolated early morning rain Sunday. Trick-or-treating should have great weather, in the mid-50s and dry across the region.

Monday and Tuesday are the pick days in the extended forecast. Both are slightly warmer and will feature lots of sunshine.

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday, with a buildup in coverage of rain and bringing temperatures back to the 50s for highs. Thursday night will be in the upper 30s again in the Valley, but a few lingering showers can change to spotty mountaintop snow by Friday morning.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT

