The Swag ranks as one of the ‘world’s best’ resorts and hotels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you know one of the ‘world’s best’ resorts and hotels is just about a two-hour drive away?

Knoxville’s David Colquitt and his wife Annie Colquitt are happy to learn their mountain top summit named ‘The Swag’ in Waynesville, North Carolina has been listed as one of Travel & Leisure’s Top 10 Resort Hotels in the South.

For 40 seasons, the mountain inn has been welcoming guests to breathtaking views and peaceful trails.

David credits this recent achievement to their guests.

“All the thanks goes to the many guests and long-time swag visitors who support us and we’re grateful for that,” shared Colquitt.

This is the fourth-consecutive year the swag has made the list, landing at number three.

The Colquitt’s say they fell in love with the property when they honeymooned there nearly a decade ago and were excited to buy the property when it went up for sale by the original owners in 2018.

The family enjoys greeting guests and offering ammenities for guests to disconnect and enjoy the great outdoors.

“We board the national park, so there are miles of hiking trails and then we also have horses nearby, and so a lot of our guests love to ride horses, and lastly I would just say we opened up or spa, and so now we can have massages and facials and all those things right here on top of the mountain,” says Colquitt.

The resort is open from April to November. To find out more about The Swag click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.