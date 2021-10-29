UT fans banned; officials recommend action steps for future games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Athletics proposed action steps regarding safety and security after Tennessee fans threw debris on the field following a controversial call during the Ole Miss game on Oct. 16. The SEC previously announced they would be fining the university $250,000 due to the behavior.

Tennessee Athletics said they conducted a collaborative review of gameday practices and effective crowd management strategies following the game and created a series of short and long-term recommendations based on student feedback.

The review included participants from across campus, including the Division of Student Life, the Division of Finance & Administration, UTPD and others, officials said.

The recommended steps are as follows:

Tennessee Athletics also listed future considerations that included developing a general admission setting process for student seating, evaluating technology and camera systems for upgrades, reviewing overall gameday and staffing plan and evaluating and developing a plan to redesign queuing lines at student gates, the statement said.

They also stated in the document that after a thorough review of game management procedures and in-venue alcohol plans for Neyland Stadium that they were in compliance with existing standards.

In addition to the recommendations, the statement said the Office of Student Conduct had received 16 reports of identifiable students who were involved with throwing objects on the field during the game. The university said they would be handling the reports.

“Any student who is found responsible for disrupting the game by throwing objects on the field will be prohibited from attending any Tennessee Athletics events for the remainder of the 2021-22 academic and athletic year, in addition to any other sanctions that are appropriate for the misconduct,” a statement from the university said.

In addition to the reports, nine non-student attendees were identified and will be notified that they will not be eligible to attend any athletic events at the university for the remainder of the 2021-2022 academic year, officials said.

Previously on Oct. 19, a spokesperson from the university told WVLT News that preliminary records showed 18 people were arrested and 51 people were removed from the game.

In the letter to Commissioner Sankey, Tennessee Athletics Director Daniel White and Chancellor Donde Plowman said that the disruptive behavior did not represent the Vols fanbase as a whole.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.