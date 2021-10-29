Zoo Knoxville mourns loss of American black bear, Milo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the death of Milo, a 22-year-old American black bear who was humanely euthanized on Thursday, Oct. 28 due to age-related health issues, officials said.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game rescued Milo and his brother Odie when their mother died in 1999. The brothers were cared for at the Fort Worth Zoo before going to Zoo Knoxville in 2001 where they lived out the rest of their lives in Black Bear Falls.

Zoo officials said Milo had only recently shown signs that he was struggling with painful arthritis, loss of appetite and other health-related issues, despite his older age. For the last few weeks, caregivers and the veterinary team from the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine had monitored him closely, an announcement said.

Despite treatment with pain medications and appetite stimulants, his quality of life continued to decline, therefore, officials said the decision to humanely euthanize him was made when it became clear his condition was not improving.

“Milo delighted our guests as an ambassador for one of our most iconic native species,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “Although Milo could not be released back into the wild, he helped tell the story of black bears in Appalachia and how we can coexist with and protect native wildlife. Milo was a special bear and he will be missed by us all.”

Zoo officials said his companions Ursula, Monty and Finn will be given extra attention and care to help them cope with the loss of Milo.

American black bears range throughout North America, from Canada to Mexico.

While in the past they occupied nearly all of the forested regions of North America, they are now restricted to areas less densely populated by humans, officials said.

Milo from Zoo Knoxville (Zoo Knoxville)

