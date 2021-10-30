After Halloween the options are endless to retire your pumpkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are plenty of options when it comes to what to do with your Halloween pumpkins after the holiday.

“Pumpkins are one of those things that when you’re done with it you look at it and wonder okay what do I do with it now, and the answer is yes you can recycle a pumpkin,” said Janette Rosenbaum, strategic communications manager of the Izaak Walton League of America.

IWLA is a not-for-profit dedicated to promoting the sustainable use of natural resources and wildlife.

From composting the pumpkins, to using them as animal feed, the options are plentiful for what to do with the decorations after October 31st.

”You can simply put your pumpkin in your compost bin, if you don’t you can do what’s called composting in place which is cutting the pumpkin into smaller pieces and putting it under your plants and it will decompose and become fertilizer right there,” said Rosenbaum.

The IWLA is located in Maryland. For Rosenbaum, she prefers to leave her leftover pumpkins for animals consumption.

”My personal favorite is using my pumpkins to feed animals. I like to put my pumpkins in my yard and wait for a squirrel to come up and carry them off,” said Rosenbaum.

While painted pumpkins cannot be recycled, all other Halloween pumpkins can be, helping the reduction of greenhouse gasses emitted at landfills.

”The problem when we send our organic materials to landfills it doesn’t decompose,” said Rosenbaum. “Because in landfills there is not enough oxygen for decomposition. So, what happens is your organic waste starts giving off methane which is a very powerful greenhouse gas. So, sending your pumpkin off to a landfill is the worst way you could dispose of it.”

