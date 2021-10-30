Bewitching Beasts come to UT Gardens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Gardens in Knoxville held a family-friendly event, called Bewitching Beasts, on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Bewitching Beasts event is a food allergy-friendly children’s program for families to learn about different plants and creatures.

Participants at the event learned about different plants, animals, habitat destruction and more.

Families were encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes for a chance to be entered to win a prize. While in costume, participants were encouraged to visit any of the many photo opportunities throughout the gardens.

The theme of the 2021 event was Bewitching Beasts: Scary to Lose.

