Claiborne County man indicted on minor sexual exploitation charges

Investigators were led to a man’s Snapchat account.
Kristopher Foister
Kristopher Foister(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Claiborne County man has been indicted on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in an announcement.

Investigators received a tip in April of 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Kristopher Foister, 20. According to a report, Foister uploaded a photo to his Snapchat that contained child abuse material.

He was arrested Friday.

