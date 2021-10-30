Claiborne County man indicted on minor sexual exploitation charges
Investigators were led to a man’s Snapchat account.
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Claiborne County man has been indicted on charges including sexual exploitation of a minor, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in an announcement.
Investigators received a tip in April of 2020 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Kristopher Foister, 20. According to a report, Foister uploaded a photo to his Snapchat that contained child abuse material.
He was arrested Friday.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.