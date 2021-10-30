Advertisement

Clearing out just in time for trick-or-treating

Meteorologist Paige Noel says Halloween will start out spooky with those clouds but clear out later
Trick or treat forecast
Trick or treat forecast(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers will become lighter as we head into Halloween and get out of here just in time for trick-or-treating.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Spotty showers continue overnight and throughout the first half of Halloween. Not all of us will see those showers though. The gloomy conditions do look to continue for most of us, but that sunshine will start to peak back through by Sunday afternoon. We’ll start out Sunday near 50 and warm to 62 by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be near 57 degrees around 6 p.m. and near 52 degrees by 8 p.m. You’ll want the sweatshirts under the costumes Sunday night because it’ll be chilly especially when that sun sets.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday and Tuesday are the pick days in the extended forecast. We’ll be near 64 degrees on Monday but slighter cooler Tuesday at 59 degrees.

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday, with a buildup in coverage of rain and bringing temperatures back to the 50s for highs. Thursday night will be in the upper 30s again in the Valley, but a few lingering showers can change to spotty mountaintop snow by Friday morning.

Very chilly air continues into next weekend as well.

Saturday evening's 8-day planner
Saturday evening's 8-day planner(WVLT)

