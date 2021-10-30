Advertisement

Knox County mayor takes to Twitter to address vaccine mandate

In the tweet, Mayor Jacobs called the mandate unconstitutional.
Mayor Glenn Jacobs
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a selfie video of himself on Twitter Saturday afternoon, commenting on President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees.

Under the mandate, any government employees are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The same applies for executive employees and contracted employees that do business with the government. There is no opt-out option.

In the video, Jacobs said that Knox County would not comply with the mandate, calling it unconstitutional. He said the same thing in a letter to President Biden in September.

“I will not stand for it because here in Knox County, we respect the Constitution,” he said. “We will not comply, period.”

Mayor Jacobs is not the first opponent of the mandate, many republican lawmakers have come out against the decision. However, many health and business organizations, like the American Medical Association, the National Association of Manufacturers and the Business Roundtable, have praised the move, saying it will help save lives.

Mayor Jacobs’ tweet follows a similar decision from Knox County’s sheriff, who wrote a letter to Biden this week.

