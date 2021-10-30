Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into town this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is bringing hotdogs and cheer to Knoxville this weekend.

The hotdogger team will be giving out ‘tricks’ and ‘treats’ from Friday, Oct. 29 to Sunday, Oct. 31.

You can catch the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels at the following locations:

Friday, October 29

Drive-In at Midway at 3301 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN from 5:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

Trunk or Treat at John Tarleton Park at 2487 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Trunk or Treat in the Cave at 8524 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville, TN from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 31

Beds, Brews & Boos Race at Worlds Fair Park Dr, Knoxville, TN from 1:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Find out more at the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile website.

