Scattered rain moves through again today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered showers and patches of fog this morning, and more moderate rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s going to be one of those wet and cloudy days across much of the region, especially north of Knoxville. Batches of rain will continue to rotate through as the area of low pressure inches away from us.

Highs on Saturday will be near 56 in Knoxville to 52 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring another 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 50 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday improves from beginning to end. Happy Halloween! We will track some isolated early morning rain Sunday. Trick-or-treating should have great weather, in the mid-50s and dry across the region.

Monday and Tuesday are the pick days in the extended forecast. Both are slightly warmer and will feature lots of sunshine.

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday, with a buildup in coverage of rain and bringing temperatures back to the 50s for highs. Thursday night will be in the upper 30s again in the Valley, but a few lingering showers can change to spotty mountaintop snow by Friday morning.

