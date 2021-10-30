Advertisement

Tennessee targets virus measures, stop at mask mandate bans

Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep.
Members of the Tennessee Senate stand for a prayer, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville,...
Members of the Tennessee Senate stand for a prayer, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee's General Assembly is meeting for a special legislative session to address COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly has signed off on a number of measures undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also begrudgingly backing off on threats to revoke a business’ ability to enforce mask mandates.

Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep. Republicans had initially set their sights on prohibiting a wide range of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, that sparked concerns from multiple business groups that such actions could result in struggling business owners enduring costly mitigation as they navigate conflicting state and federal mandates.

One company that expressed concerns was Ford Motor Co., which recently unveiled plans to create a $5.6 billion campus to build electric F-Series pickup trucks outside Memphis.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seeley and Sam
Oak Ridge six-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes says he works at White Pine Police Department.
Cocke County Sheriff addresses photo of him in a White Pine Police Department uniform
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Inside the world’s largest convenience store coming to East Tennessee
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music

Latest News

Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire
Bewitching Beasts
Bewitching Beasts come to UT Gardens
What you need to know about the Knoxville Urban Family Festival
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Knoxville
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolling into town this weekend