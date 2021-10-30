Tennessee targets virus measures, stop at mask mandate bans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s GOP-controlled General Assembly has signed off on a number of measures undercutting COVID-19 protections, while also begrudgingly backing off on threats to revoke a business’ ability to enforce mask mandates.

Lawmakers approved the slate of bills early Saturday while most Tennesseans were asleep. Republicans had initially set their sights on prohibiting a wide range of COVID-19 restrictions.

However, that sparked concerns from multiple business groups that such actions could result in struggling business owners enduring costly mitigation as they navigate conflicting state and federal mandates.

One company that expressed concerns was Ford Motor Co., which recently unveiled plans to create a $5.6 billion campus to build electric F-Series pickup trucks outside Memphis.

