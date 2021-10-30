What you need to know about the Knoxville Urban Family Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mark your calendars! The first annual Knoxville Urban Family Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30 in Knoxville.

You can visit the festival in your Halloween costume from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park located at 3301 E Magnolia Ave, Knoxville, TN 37914.

The event will include fun family activities, trunk or treating, music and dance performances, a community resource fair and activities for young students in Knox County, the website said.

Special appearances and performances include Hallerin Hilton Hill, numerous former UT athletes, Austin-East High School West African Dancers and Drummers, Mayor Indya Kincannon, Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Anointed Angels and Mil and Mils Angels.

Facemasks will be required to enter the building.

The festival is free and open to the public.

