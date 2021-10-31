Advertisement

Drier trend for the new workweek with cooler temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking some rain by the end of the week
Chilly new week ahead
Chilly new week ahead(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mild temperatures continue Monday, but expect below-average temperatures for the rest of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We will continue to see those partly cloudy skies tonight with temperatures dropping near 44 degrees. If you are trick-or-treating, temperatures will be in the mid-50s so make sure to have the sweatshirts and long sleeves under the Halloween costumes.

A few clouds are possible Monday morning, but we will see those mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Highs are expected to get near 64 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more clouds are possible Tuesday with stray rain chances up towards southeastern Kentucky. Highs will be a little bit cooler as well with temperatures near 59 degrees.

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday. The rain arrives overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The best chance for rain looks to be Thursday with about a 40% coverage. A few showers linger overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. Snow is possible in the mountains overnight Thursday into Friday.

Mostly sunny skies return Friday and continue into the weekend. Those 50s continue into the weekend as well.

Sunday night's 8-day planner
Sunday night's 8-day planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

