NICU babies at East Tenn Children’s dressed for Halloween

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were dressed up for Halloween.
NICU babies dressed for Halloween
NICU babies dressed for Halloween(ETCH)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital were dressed up for to celebrate spooky season.

ETCH Spokesperson Erica Estep said the costumes were only used for photos with adult supervision and taken off right after the pictures were taken.

Babies in the NICU at ETCH were dressed up for Halloween.
Babies in the NICU at ETCH were dressed up for Halloween.(ETCH)

