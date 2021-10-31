Advertisement

Wells family makes statement after arrest

Don Wells, the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Don Wells, the father of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, was arrested early Sunday morning for driving under the influence, according to a report from WJHL.

The 56-year-old was processed just after 12 a.m. on Sunday and released later that morning. He is facing five charges; driving under the influence, open container, expired registration, improper lane usage, and violation of financial responsibility, according to a Hawkins Co. record-keeping app Mobile Patrol.

The Wells family took to their website, to explain the situation.

“thank you everyone for kind messages. There are no words to what each day and night is like. We needed cigarettes. IT was a stupid decision. Please keep us in prayer. Keep Don. This pain won’t go away. thank you”

Official website approved by the Wells family; findsummerwells.com

He was released on a $5,750 bond, according to Hawkins County records obtained by WJHL.

This is not the first time Wells has been arrested. He was arrested on August 13, 2001 for being a fugitive form justice, according to arrest records obtained by WVLT News.

“After checks through the NCIC computer a hit was confirmed that the subject was wanted for parole violation out of Utah and it was confirmed that Utah would extradite,” according to an affidavit of complaint. “The subject was then took into custody and charged with being a fugitive from justice that occurred in Rogersville, Hawkins County, TN.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for his daughter Summer over four months ago. Her family reported last seeing the 5-year-old around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts and she was possibly barefoot when she went missing.

On Wednesday, June 16, the TBI upgraded the Endangered Child Alert to an AMBER Alert after TBI said new information and growing concern about the well-being of Summer prompted the state-wide alert.

Wells invited WVLT to his home and said he believes someone came through a wooded trail near the family home and took Summer.

“We don’t know if someone was waiting in the basement or if she come outside here and went to the swing or possibly back up there to grandma’s. We don’t know. All we know is that she went down the basement. That’s the only thing we know. To play with her toys,” shared Wells.

Anyone with information on the disappearance of Summer is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

WVLT News has a timeline outlining the details of the case.

