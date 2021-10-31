Zoo Knoxville looking for tree donations for their elephants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is asking for tree donations to use in their elephant enclosure.

“Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets,” said Tina Rolen, spokesperson for Zoo Knoxville. “Tonka, Jana and Edie can each eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse every day, and they especially enjoy root balls, which they “read” like a newspaper. That’s a big salad bar to keep supplied.”

We need your trees, please! Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets. Tonka, Jana and Edie... Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Rolen asked that trees be untreated with any insecticides. They are accepting tree from the following species:

-Bradford Pear

-Dogwood

-Hackberry

-Sugar Maple

-Silver Maple

-Elm

-Mulberry

-Chestnut Oak

-White Oak

-Hickory

-Eastern Redbud

-River Birch

-Hemlock

-Box Elder

You can deliver the trunks to the zoo or or schedule a delivery by calling 865-637-5331 ext. 1281 before cutting the tree.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.