Zoo Knoxville looking for tree donations for their elephants

You can donate your unwanted tree browse for Zoo Knoxville to use in their elephant sanctuary.
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville can eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse a day.
Elephants at Zoo Knoxville can eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse a day.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is asking for tree donations to use in their elephant enclosure.

“Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets,” said Tina Rolen, spokesperson for Zoo Knoxville. “Tonka, Jana and Edie can each eat 200-300 pounds of tree browse every day, and they especially enjoy root balls, which they “read” like a newspaper. That’s a big salad bar to keep supplied.”

We need your trees, please! Zoo Knoxville elephants enjoy trees as a major part of their diets. Tonka, Jana and Edie...

Posted by Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, October 30, 2021

Rolen asked that trees be untreated with any insecticides. They are accepting tree from the following species:

-Bradford Pear

-Dogwood

-Hackberry

-Sugar Maple

-Silver Maple

-Elm

-Mulberry

-Chestnut Oak

-White Oak

-Hickory

-Eastern Redbud

-River Birch

-Hemlock

-Box Elder

You can deliver the trunks to the zoo or or schedule a delivery by calling 865-637-5331 ext. 1281 before cutting the tree.

