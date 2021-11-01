Alcoa teen arrested for kidnapping, firing pistol in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alcoa man was arrested early Saturday morning for reportedly kidnapping a car full of people with a handgun.

According to a report from the Knoxville Police Department, Bryar Hill, 18, was in a car with three other people while out “drinking and socializing” when he “snapped.” While in the back seat of the car, Hill pulled out a handgun and demanded the driver and those in the car take him where he wanted to go or he would “blow [their] brains out,” the report said. Hill then reportedly pistol-whipped the driver.

Hill told those in the car to give him their cell phones before firing a round into one of the car’s windows, the report said. One witness managed to call KPD, which allowed officers to locate the car after about 25 minutes.

Officers then performed a traffic stop and took Hill into custody, charging him with kidnapping, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.