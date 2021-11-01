Enjoy today, ahead of cooler days and more rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a mild start to the week, but we’re tracking more chilly days ahead, plus up and down rain chances.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are a few clouds moving around this morning, with areas of fog spreading out. It’s a typical fall chill this morning, with lows in the low to mid 40s. A few more clouds clipping the northern half of our area actually keep temperatures a few degrees warmer.

It’s a beautiful mostly sunny day, adding to the “pick of the week” title. Honestly, it’s the only seasonable day all week. We’re topping out around 64 degrees, with a light breeze.

Tonight, clouds move in and spotty showers drop in from the north. The low will be around 43 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty showers start Tuesday, but the sky clears again by the afternoon. We’ll be cooler, with a high of 57 degrees.

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday. This increases clouds Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Then the rain really spreads out Wednesday night through Thursday, with a 60% coverage. We’ll only warm to around 46 degrees Thursday, making for a cold rain. We’ll see some spotty change to snow at the tops of the Smokies.

The sky clears to end the week, but highs are only in the low 50s.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.