Few sprinkles early Tuesday, cooling off this week

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking better chances for rain later this week
Light showers Tuesday morning
By Paige Noël
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few light showers are possible Tuesday with some cooler air. More chilly air arrives heading into the end of the week with a better chance for showers.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This evening looks nice, get out and enjoy it before we get cooler throughout the week. Tonight, clouds move in and spotty showers drop in from the north. The low will be around 43 degrees.

Spotty showers start Tuesday, but the sky clears again by the afternoon. We’ll be cooler, with a high of 55 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The next cold front approaches late Wednesday to Thursday. This increases clouds Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Then the rain really spreads out Wednesday night through Thursday, with a 40% coverage. We’ll only warm to around 46 degrees Thursday, making for a cold rain. We could see some spotty change to snow at the tops of the Smokies.

The sky clears to end the week, but highs are only in the low 50s.

Monday evening's 8-day planner
