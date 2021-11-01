Advertisement

Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love We Deliver at the Beacon Theatre on Thursday, June 3, 2021, in New York. Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Jon Bon Jovi tested positive for COVID-19 during a rapid test just before he was set to perform a concert in Miami Beach.

An announcer took to the stage to give the crowd the bad news just before Saturday night’s concert at Loews South Beach was set to begin, WSVN in Miami reported.

Bon Jovi, 59, and his bandmates took rapid tests just before the concert and Bon Jovi tested positive. He is fully vaccinated. Ticket holders were required to show proof of vaccination or negative test results to get into the concert, the highlight of a three-day hotel package costing up to thousands of dollars a person.

“Jon feels great,” the announcer told the crowd, adding that the “Livin’ On a Prayer” singer was going to bed.

He also had been scheduled to participate in a Q & A session and a photo op on Saturday night.

There was no word on whether the concert would be rescheduled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire

Latest News

Tony and Kris at WIVK want to send 10,000 cards to troops overseas this Thanksgiving.
Send a card to our troops this Thanksgiving
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph
David Haskins
Sex offender arrested within 1000 feet of school, fighting officers