Knoxville man arrested for shooting two people, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man is in custody after attempting to murder two people, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Jeremiah Joiner, 21, was taken into custody after he shot two people at the 3000 block of Rudy Street in Knoxville, the report said. Joiner reportedly shot one victim, identified as Steffon Green, in the stomach and leg. Joiner also shot at another victim, identified as Anthony Walker, the report said. Walker was only grazed across the head, however.

Green was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for his injuries. Joiner was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder.

