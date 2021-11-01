MEDIC to hold blood drive to support child with leukemia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center plans to host a blood drive in support of a child cancer patient.

Noah Sileno and his family have been fighting his leukemia diagnosis for years. During their fight, they have also helped the community by doing things like designing special pajamas for kids like Noah.

Those interested can attend the event and make a donation for Noah. Staff asked that you just let them know you’re donating for him.

The blood drive will be held at Powell Methodist Church, located at 323 West Emory Rd., on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.