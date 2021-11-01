Advertisement

MEDIC to hold blood drive to support child with leukemia

MEDIC Regional Blood Center plans to host a blood drive in support of a child cancer patient.
Noah Sileno blood drive
Noah Sileno blood drive(MRBC)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center plans to host a blood drive in support of a child cancer patient.

Noah Sileno and his family have been fighting his leukemia diagnosis for years. During their fight, they have also helped the community by doing things like designing special pajamas for kids like Noah.

Those interested can attend the event and make a donation for Noah. Staff asked that you just let them know you’re donating for him.

The blood drive will be held at Powell Methodist Church, located at 323 West Emory Rd., on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph

Latest News

Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Eric Chase Torrens
Tenn. man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot
Brian Wampler and Tracy Evans
Two arrested in Roane County meth bust
Light showers Tuesday morning
Few sprinkles early Tuesday, cooling off this week