One dead following shooting on Catalpa Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit investigators are learning more following a shooting on Catalpa Avenue on Sunday night around 6:30 p.m., according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

“The victim was transported to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. KPD Violent Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene and are currently in the early stages of the investigation,” said KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland. “There are no suspects in custody at this time and the circumstances that led to the shooting are still being investigated.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.