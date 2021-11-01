Rested and motivated Vols ready for stretch run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off an open week, a well-rested Tennessee team was back inside the Anderson Training Center on Monday morning to begin preparations for an important SEC East battle against No. 18 Kentucky this weekend.

Head coach Josh Heupel, tight end Jacob Warren and wide receiver JaVonta Payton met with the media on Monday afternoon to preview the Vols’ matchup with the 18th-ranked Wildcats.

“Huge week here, obviously, as we push forward to Kentucky. Good football team, they play extremely well at home,” Heupel said. “Huge test for us to go on the road, night ball game, should be a great environment. One that our kids are looking forward to.”

Payton said the team feels rested and ready for the November stretch run, which begins 7 p.m. Saturday night at Kroger Field in Lexington.

“I most definitely think that everybody is feeling pretty good,” Payton said. “Those few off days that we had, everybody being able to go home, get their rest, hang out with family, do what they got to do on Halloween, it was pretty much a good two days that we had and I’m pretty sure everybody is back and ready to get going.”

With just four regular season games remaining, the focus for coaches and players alike is finishing the season strong. Heupel has proven to be able to get his teams ready to play following open weeks, posting a 5-1 record during his three seasons as head coach at UCF coming off a bye.

“I think the biggest thing is just, everybody remembers what you do in November right? Say we lose a game here, lose a game there, win one here but it is all going to come down to these last four games,” Warren said. “Thinking about bowl eligibility and you know, how we finish versus how we start. That whole thing is driving us to keep getting better and try to keep pushing through the season.”

