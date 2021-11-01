Advertisement

Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tenn. hit by supply chain issues, woman steps up

One woman is stepping up to help make sure East Tennessee stays fed.
(Tiffany Emmons)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Ashley Bohle
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Supply chain issues caused problems for Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and one woman from Maryville is stepping up.

Supply chain issues caused grocery stores and restaurants to donate less food to the bank, and food that the organization would normally buy, is raising in price.

“Typically it would cost us around $600 for an entire truckload of potatoes,” said Rachael Ellis with Second Harvest. “Now it’s running anywhere between $2,000 and $6,000, just to receive the same exact potatoes.”

As food prices rise, so do operating costs for Second Harvest. Ellis said that the organization is facing struggles, but still managing to feed East Tennessee.

“The dollar is still providing three full meals,” she said. “It’s just, we could provide so much more if we didn’t have this supply chain issue.”

Debbie Wellman of Maryville is donating 20 percent of her income to help keep people from going hungry.

“I’ll go without for somebody to have something and that’s the way I’ve always been,” she said.

Wellman has had help in the past, so she knows what it’s like to need a hand.

“You supplement WIC with food stamps, you’re going to run out of food stamps, you know, and not get what you really need which both of them were really great programs, but families still need help.”

Thankfully, Second Harvest already has the holidays covered, but they could still use more donations.

“We ordered everything we needed for Thanksgiving and Christmas in June,” Ellis said. “So we are stocked up and ready to go to take care of anyone who is at risk of hunger.”

Those interested in donating can find a food pantry at this link.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph

Latest News

Knoxville Central at Knoxville West
West High School to host meetings on school mascot
Light showers Tuesday morning
Few sprinkles early Tuesday, cooling off this week
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Eric Chase Torrens
Tenn. man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot