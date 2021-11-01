Send a card to our troops this Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tony & Kris at WIVK are collecting 10,000 cards to send to our troops overseas for the holidays. “We want to let them know how much we appreciate them!”

“We are excited about this there are still almost 200,000 military members not around family... just seeing a kind word from home means so much to them,” said Tony Randall.

“Every card matters, don’t think someone else will do it,” said Kris Rochester.

Collect cards along with your school, church, business or organization and drop them off at the WIVK studio, 4711 Old Kingston Pike! There is a mailbox at the front door. The deadline is November 19.

10,000 for the Troops is sponsored by Food City, the official supermarket of the Tennessee Vols.

