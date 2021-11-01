Advertisement

Senior Pet of the Month: Hoppy

Humane Society, Tennessee Valley says she has had three homes in her life.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet Hoppy, our WVLT Senior Pet of the Month.

Hoppy lives at the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley.

Officials say they believe she is between 10 and 12-years-old, and has had three homes in her life.

“In her second home, she was left for days on end with only a torn open bag of dog food. Her belly was dragging the ground by the time she was taken out of that environment,” said officials with the Humane Society. “She was rescued and brought to a very loving and caring home for six years, but now, through no fault of her own, she is here with us.”

The Humane Society says Hoppy is a sweet, loving dog, who hops when she’s excited, earning her the name “Hoppy”!

Anyone interested in adopting Hoppy can visit the Humane Society at: 6717 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919 or email them at info@humanesocietytennessee.org.

