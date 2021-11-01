Advertisement

Sex offender arrested within 1000 feet of school, fighting officers

The man resisted arrest and fought officers, a report said.
David Haskins
David Haskins(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man, identified as David Haskins, was arrested Sunday afternoon for living within 1000 feet of a school while being a registered sex offender, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to 1100 Lula Powell Drive, which is within 1000 feet of Vine Middle School, the report said. When officers made contact with Haskins, he resisted and fought them, the report said.

Haskins was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

