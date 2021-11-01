Sex offender arrested within 1000 feet of school, fighting officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man, identified as David Haskins, was arrested Sunday afternoon for living within 1000 feet of a school while being a registered sex offender, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to 1100 Lula Powell Drive, which is within 1000 feet of Vine Middle School, the report said. When officers made contact with Haskins, he resisted and fought them, the report said.

Haskins was taken into custody.

