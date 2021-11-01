Six Vols, Pensky earn SEC postseason honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky was tabbed SEC Coach of the Year, Taylor Huff was named SEC Freshman of the Year, and six Vols have been selected to the 2021 All-Southeastern Conference teams, as the league office announced its postseason awards Sunday morning.

Voted on by the league’s coaches, senior Mackenzie George earned First Team All-SEC honors while redshirt-sophomore Jaida Thomas, freshman Taylor Huff, and senior Wrenne French were named Second Team All-SEC. Tennessee landed three on the SEC All-Freshman Team with Taylor Huff, Jordan Fusco, and Claire Rain each making the list. Tennessee has now had nine players named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in the past eight seasons.

Brian Pensky • SEC Coach of the Year

In his 10th season on Rocky Top, Pensky led UT to its second straight SEC East Championship. With a record of 15-2-0 overall and 8-2-0 in conference play, the 2021 squad amassed the most regular-season wins in program history and didn’t allow a single goal during non-conference play, setting a program-best shutout streak of 633:53 that spanned eight games. It is Pensky’s first SEC Coach of the Year accolade and the first time a UT coach was tabbed since Angela Kelly in 2005.

Mackenzie George • First Team All-SEC

In her third season at Tennessee, George picks up her second All-SEC award, earning First Team All-SEC honors. With eight assists this season, George ranks first on the team in assists and has the fourth-most goals with five. She closed out the regular season strong, scoring goals in three straight games, including game-winners against Georgia and Kentucky.

Taylor Huff • SEC Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman Team

Huff has had a breakout season in her rookie campaign, tying for second on the team in goals scored with seven while dishing out four assists. She has a knack for finding the goal in key moments, scoring in the 86th minute against No. 11 Auburn to force overtime and in the 87th minute at South Carolina to secure the 1-0 win. She is just the third Volunteer to pick up SEC Freshman of the Year honors and the first since Genna Gorman in 2004.

Jaida Thomas • Second Team All-SEC

In her redshirt-sophomore season, Thomas has scored a team-high eight goals and tallied four assists to tie for first in total points with 20. The forward from Irving, Texas, netted game-winners against FGCU, Tennessee Tech, and in her home state against Texas A&M. She also logged an assist on the game-winning goal by Mackenzie George in UT’s crucial 3-1 win over Georgia. It is Thomas’ second All-SEC award, having landed on the SEC All-Freshman Team last year.

Wrenne French • Second Team All-SEC

As a fifth-year senior, French anchors a Tennessee back line that has conceded just 10 goals on the year and began the season with a program-best shutout streak of 633:53. She has played a crucial role in UT’s ten shutouts this season, ranking second on the team in minutes played at 1,325.

Jordan Fusco • SEC All-Freshman Team

Fusco has started nine games in her rookie season, scoring three goals and racking up five assists. She scored the game-winner against Miami in her second game on Rocky Top, and found Brooke Wilson to record an assist on the game-winner in UT’s double-overtime win over No. 11 Auburn.

Claire Rain • SEC All-Freshman Team

Rain has made an immediate impact for UT, starting 16 games on the back line in her debut season. She was on the field for 405 minutes of Tennessee’s program-best 633:53 shutout streak and ranks third on the team in minutes played at 1,317. Rain has found the net twice and tallied three assists, including an assist on the game-winner in UT’s come-from-behind win at Texas A&M.

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Forward: Mollie Belisle, Georgia

Forward: Tinaya Alexander, LSU

Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Parker Goins, Arkansas

Midfielder: Anna Haddock, Auburn

Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Defender: Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

Defender: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

At Large: Taylor Malham, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Marissa Arias, Auburn

Forward: Kit Loferski, Florida

Forward: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky

Forward: Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss

Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas

Midfielder: Molly Martin, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Midfielder: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt

Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia

Defender: Andrea Tyrell, Mississippi State

Defender: Wrenne French, Tennessee

Defender: Katie Smith, Texas A&M

Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State

At Large: Abby Boyan, Georgia

All-Freshman Team

Sophia Aragon, Arkansas

Jessie Dunn, Georgia

Danielle Lewin, Georgia

Ally Perry, Mississippi State

Milena Fischer, Missouri

Jordan Fusco, Tennessee

Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Claire Rain, Tennessee

Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

Mia Pante, Texas A&M

Quinn Cornog, Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year

Brian Pensky, Tennessee

Forward of the Year

Mollie Belisle, Georgia

Midfielder of the Year

Parker Goins, Arkansas

Defender of the Year

Alyssa Malonson, Auburn

Goalkeeper of the Year

Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Freshman of the Year

Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Bryana Hunter, Arkansas

