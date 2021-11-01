Six Vols, Pensky earn SEC postseason honors
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head coach Brian Pensky was tabbed SEC Coach of the Year, Taylor Huff was named SEC Freshman of the Year, and six Vols have been selected to the 2021 All-Southeastern Conference teams, as the league office announced its postseason awards Sunday morning.
Voted on by the league’s coaches, senior Mackenzie George earned First Team All-SEC honors while redshirt-sophomore Jaida Thomas, freshman Taylor Huff, and senior Wrenne French were named Second Team All-SEC. Tennessee landed three on the SEC All-Freshman Team with Taylor Huff, Jordan Fusco, and Claire Rain each making the list. Tennessee has now had nine players named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in the past eight seasons.
Brian Pensky • SEC Coach of the Year
In his 10th season on Rocky Top, Pensky led UT to its second straight SEC East Championship. With a record of 15-2-0 overall and 8-2-0 in conference play, the 2021 squad amassed the most regular-season wins in program history and didn’t allow a single goal during non-conference play, setting a program-best shutout streak of 633:53 that spanned eight games. It is Pensky’s first SEC Coach of the Year accolade and the first time a UT coach was tabbed since Angela Kelly in 2005.
Mackenzie George • First Team All-SEC
In her third season at Tennessee, George picks up her second All-SEC award, earning First Team All-SEC honors. With eight assists this season, George ranks first on the team in assists and has the fourth-most goals with five. She closed out the regular season strong, scoring goals in three straight games, including game-winners against Georgia and Kentucky.
Taylor Huff • SEC Freshman of the Year, Second Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman Team
Huff has had a breakout season in her rookie campaign, tying for second on the team in goals scored with seven while dishing out four assists. She has a knack for finding the goal in key moments, scoring in the 86th minute against No. 11 Auburn to force overtime and in the 87th minute at South Carolina to secure the 1-0 win. She is just the third Volunteer to pick up SEC Freshman of the Year honors and the first since Genna Gorman in 2004.
Jaida Thomas • Second Team All-SEC
In her redshirt-sophomore season, Thomas has scored a team-high eight goals and tallied four assists to tie for first in total points with 20. The forward from Irving, Texas, netted game-winners against FGCU, Tennessee Tech, and in her home state against Texas A&M. She also logged an assist on the game-winning goal by Mackenzie George in UT’s crucial 3-1 win over Georgia. It is Thomas’ second All-SEC award, having landed on the SEC All-Freshman Team last year.
Wrenne French • Second Team All-SEC
As a fifth-year senior, French anchors a Tennessee back line that has conceded just 10 goals on the year and began the season with a program-best shutout streak of 633:53. She has played a crucial role in UT’s ten shutouts this season, ranking second on the team in minutes played at 1,325.
Jordan Fusco • SEC All-Freshman Team
Fusco has started nine games in her rookie season, scoring three goals and racking up five assists. She scored the game-winner against Miami in her second game on Rocky Top, and found Brooke Wilson to record an assist on the game-winner in UT’s double-overtime win over No. 11 Auburn.
Claire Rain • SEC All-Freshman Team
Rain has made an immediate impact for UT, starting 16 games on the back line in her debut season. She was on the field for 405 minutes of Tennessee’s program-best 633:53 shutout streak and ranks third on the team in minutes played at 1,317. Rain has found the net twice and tallied three assists, including an assist on the game-winner in UT’s come-from-behind win at Texas A&M.
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas
Forward: Mollie Belisle, Georgia
Forward: Tinaya Alexander, LSU
Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee
Midfielder: Parker Goins, Arkansas
Midfielder: Anna Haddock, Auburn
Midfielder: Channing Foster, Ole Miss
Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt
Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama
Defender: Bryana Hunter, Arkansas
Defender: Alyssa Malonson, Auburn
Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina
Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
At Large: Taylor Malham, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Marissa Arias, Auburn
Forward: Kit Loferski, Florida
Forward: Jordyn Rhodes, Kentucky
Forward: Haleigh Stackpole, Ole Miss
Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee
Midfielder: Kayla McKeon, Arkansas
Midfielder: Molly Martin, Ole Miss
Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Midfielder: Barbara Olivieri, Texas A&M
Midfielder: Maddie Elwell, Vanderbilt
Defender: Cecily Stoute, Georgia
Defender: Andrea Tyrell, Mississippi State
Defender: Wrenne French, Tennessee
Defender: Katie Smith, Texas A&M
Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt
Goalkeeper: Maddy Anderson, Mississippi State
At Large: Abby Boyan, Georgia
All-Freshman Team
Sophia Aragon, Arkansas
Jessie Dunn, Georgia
Danielle Lewin, Georgia
Ally Perry, Mississippi State
Milena Fischer, Missouri
Jordan Fusco, Tennessee
Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Claire Rain, Tennessee
Maile Hayes, Texas A&M
Mia Pante, Texas A&M
Quinn Cornog, Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year
Brian Pensky, Tennessee
Forward of the Year
Mollie Belisle, Georgia
Midfielder of the Year
Parker Goins, Arkansas
Defender of the Year
Alyssa Malonson, Auburn
Goalkeeper of the Year
Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
Freshman of the Year
Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Bryana Hunter, Arkansas
