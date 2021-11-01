‘Spider-Man’ arrested on UT campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen dressed as Spider-Man was arrested on the University of Tennessee campus early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department.

An officer reportedly responded to a report of a person dressed as Spider-Man causing problems and assaulting people near Clement Hall just after midnight Sunday where they found an intoxicated 18-year-old student.

The student, identified as Pierce Charbonnet, was taken into custody for public intoxication and drinking underage.

