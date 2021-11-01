Advertisement

Tenn. man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot

A man from Gallatin, Tenn. was sentenced for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.
Eric Chase Torrens
Eric Chase Torrens(U.S Attorney - Middle District of Tennessee / Twitter)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

28-year-old Eric Chase Torrens was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Torrens entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

The documents show that Torrens was sentenced to 90 days of home confinement, 36 months of probation, and a $500 restitution on Oct. 29.

On Jan. 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as congress met to review the election that certified President-elect Joe Biden.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the unrest, according to the Associated Press.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
A Knoxville group is planning to host a rally in Market Square to demand that KPD officers be...
Victim of fatal Catalpa Avenue shooting identified
Whipple and Bennett
Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph

Latest News

Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Brian Wampler and Tracy Evans
Two arrested in Roane County meth bust
Light showers Tuesday morning
Few sprinkles early Tuesday, cooling off this week
Noah Sileno blood drive
MEDIC to hold blood drive to support child with leukemia