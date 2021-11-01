Tenn. man sentenced for involvement in Capitol riot

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee man was sentenced on Friday for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

28-year-old Eric Chase Torrens was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.

Torrens entered a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building, according to documents obtained by WVLT News.

The documents show that Torrens was sentenced to 90 days of home confinement, 36 months of probation, and a $500 restitution on Oct. 29.

On Jan. 6, supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol as congress met to review the election that certified President-elect Joe Biden.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the unrest, according to the Associated Press.

