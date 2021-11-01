Advertisement

Tennessee special session ends with bans on mask, vaccine mandates

(WAVE 3 News)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In Tennessee, new legislation passed during the special session will limit COVID-19 restrictions

Lawmakers banned local governments and public schools from requiring masks unless COVID-19 cases dramatically skyrocket.

Businesses, hospitals, nursing homes and airports can still require masks.

Lawmakers also banned employer vaccine mandates.

However, businesses that contract with the federal government can be exempted.

“Even in the face of a health crisis, freedom individual liberty and the unalienable rights granted to us by God, must be defended preserved and protected,” said Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville).

“What we’re doing here is throwing fuel on the fire. We are not providing clarity. We’re creating instability and uncertainty,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro D-Nashville.

Lawmakers also put limits on the powers of metro health departments, like the Shelby County Health Department.

Giving the governor and state health commissioner more power over how those health departments operate during a pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech