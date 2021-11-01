Titans’ Derrick Henry potentially out for rest of season, ESPN reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry may be out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury during Sunday’s game with the Indianapolis Colts, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Henry is planned to have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage, ESPN reported.

Henry received medical attention on his foot near halftime Sunday, but returned to play afterwards.

Henry was drafted in the second round by the Titans in the 2016 NFL Draft. Henry led the NFL in the 2019 season for rushing yards.

