Advertisement

Two arrested after man rides car hood while going 80mph

Offers said the car travelled over nine miles.
Whipple and Bennett
Whipple and Bennett(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Sunday night after officers found a man holding onto a car’s hood while the driver travelled at 80 miles per hour, a report from the Knoxville Police Department said.

Officers responded to a domestic assault call early Sunday morning at the I-40 ramp at Sutherland Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a gold sedan driving while Dylan Bennett, 29, held on to the hood. A woman, identified as Chamcelyn Whipple, was reportedly driving the car.

The two told officers that they were at Chatterbox on Alcoa Highway when they got into an argument. Bennett told officers that Whipple was intoxicated and he was trying to keep her from leaving, the report said.

Whipple told officers she was assaulted by Bennett, who was separated from her.

Officers reconstructed the route the two took and reported that they must have travelled over nine miles, or a 16-minute drive.

The two were arrested, Bennett was charged with aggravated assault and Whipple with reckless endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire

Latest News

Tony and Kris at WIVK want to send 10,000 cards to troops overseas this Thanksgiving.
Send a card to our troops this Thanksgiving
David Haskins
Sex offender arrested within 1000 feet of school, fighting officers
Pierce Charbonnet
‘Spider-Man’ arrested on UT campus
Bryar Hill
Alcoa teen arrested for kidnapping, firing pistol in car