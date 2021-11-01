Advertisement

Two arrested in Roane County meth bust

Two were charged after Roane County deputies conducted a drug bust.
Brian Wampler and Tracy Evans
Brian Wampler and Tracy Evans(RCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two were charged Saturday after Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputies made a meth bust, a release from the office said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies spotted a vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store on North Kentucky Street in Kingston, Tennessee. The driver, identified as Brian Wampler, had warrants for methamphetamine distribution and was arrested, the report said.

Deputies found the passenger, Tracy Evans, with 517 grams of meth on her person and was arrested and charged with manufacturing/delivery/sale of methamphetamine, according to the report.

Wampler is being held on a warrant from another agency and Evans is being held on a $150,000 bond, the report said.

