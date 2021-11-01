Advertisement

TWRA investigating boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating a Monday afternoon boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake.
Fort Loudon Lake
Fort Loudon Lake(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a boat crash on Fort Loudon Lake just after 1 p.m. on Monday, according to officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

62-year-old Ralph Debord, was fishing with the trolling motor down on his 2019 Ranger bass boat when the boat was struck by a 1998 Chaparral ski boat that was being driven by 85-year-old Freeman Buckner, according to Knox Co. Wildlife Officer Jeff Webb.

Debord’s boat capsized and he was in the water. Someone working nearby heard the crash and called 9-1-1, according to officials with the TWRA.

No injuries were reported.

The TWRA is investigating the incident.

