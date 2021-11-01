Vols to face off against Georgia on WVLT
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on CBS here on WVLT on Nov. 13.
The game will mark five years since the Vols have taken a win over the Bulldogs, but with the team under new leadership, that could change. The game will also be hosted here in Knoxville.
You can tune in to WVLT at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 for all the action.
