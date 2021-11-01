Advertisement

Vols to face off against Georgia on WVLT

You can tune in to WVLT at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 for all the action.
Neyland Stadium
Neyland Stadium(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Vols will take on the Georgia Bulldogs on CBS here on WVLT on Nov. 13.

The game will mark five years since the Vols have taken a win over the Bulldogs, but with the team under new leadership, that could change. The game will also be hosted here in Knoxville.

You can tune in to WVLT at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13 for all the action.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Wells family makes statement after arrest
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
Father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charges
Nicole Hankinson on her wedding day
Gatlinburg caterer cancels day of wedding, leaving bride distraught
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Dolly Parton speaks on the future of Dollywood, new music
Come See What's New at Dollywood
Building at Dollywood briefly catches fire

Latest News

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) carries the ball past Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Titans’ Derrick Henry potentially out for rest of season, ESPN reports
Marcellus jackson
FULL SCOREBOARD: Regular season finale of Varsity All Access
Rivalry Thursday
Pigeon Forge locks up home field advantage on Rivalry Thursday
Rae Burrell
Burrell named to Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list